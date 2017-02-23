Steuben County sex offender federally charged for failing to register

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A sex offender who was a fugitive for nearly eight weeks before being arrested in Texas was federally charged, state police said Thursday.

An arrest warrant was issued for Samuel Brett Smith, 26, in December 2016 alleging he failed to register as a sex or violent offender in Steuben County. Smith was arrested last week in Brown County, Texas after an eight-week investigation between the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshals Service, according to a press release from Indiana State Police.

On Wednesday, a federal arrest warrant was issued by the United States District Court in Texas charging Smith with an alleged violation of the Adam Walsh Act, a sex offender and notification law.

The press release indicated that Smith is in the custody of the US Marshal pending an initial appearance before the United States magistrate judge in Abilene, Texas.