Siberian tigers hunt, take down drone

HEILONGJIANG PROVINCE, China (CNN) What happens when you combine Siberian tigers with modern technology? Bouncing, pouncing, and even a bit of trouncing.

Video footage of a habitat for the rare felines in northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province shows them meandering about until they catch sight of a drone with a camera buzzing around. The drone is reportedly used to exercise the big cats.

The tigers played cat and mouse with the drone until a 2 or 3-year-old tiger swiped at the camera, a large paw filling its screen before losing signal.

The group proceeded to tear the drone apart, with one literally chewing on the gadget as if it was a bird of prey.

Unlike a bird, the drone started to give off smoke, which scared off the surrounding tigers.