Senate OKs legislative employees bringing guns to work

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Legislative employees could join lawmakers in carrying handguns in the Indiana Statehouse under a measure advanced by the Senate.

Senators voted 40-9 Thursday in favor of allowing staff members who have permits and can otherwise possess handguns to bring them to work. State regulations that ban deadly weapons from the Statehouse already exempt judges, police officers and members of the Legislature.

A similar measure passed through the Senate last year but did not advance in the House. This year’s proposal now goes to the House for consideration.

Republican Sen. Jim Tomes’ measure also allows employees of the Indiana Department of Corrections to store firearms on the grounds of a prison or jail. The weapon would have to be in a locked case in their locked vehicle.