Reward up to $50,000 for information in deaths of 2 Indiana girls

DELPHI, Ind. (WANE) – The reward for information that could lead to the arrest of a suspect or suspects in the murders of two teen girls was raised to $50,000, the Indiana State Police Dept. said Thursday.

Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty German, 14, were both found dead in a wooded area near the Delphi Historic Trail, approximately 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Law enforcement is investigating the case as a double homicide.

Indiana State Police announced Wednesday that $41,000 in reward money had been raised.

Police also said that there have been approximately 3,900 tips received via phone and email. 1,900 of those tips came after the release of an audio recording of a man saying “down the hill” from Liberty’s cellphone. Liberty also captured a grainy imaged released by police last week of a man walking near the hiking trail outside Delphi.

State police Cpt. Dave Bursten said investigators aren’t certain the voice was that of the man in the photograph whom investigators are calling the main suspect in the deaths. That man hasn’t been identified and no arrests have been made.

The FBI is utilizing approximately 6,000 electronic billboards in 46 states requesting information about the case, according to a press release from Indiana State Police.

If you have any information, the police tip line for the case is: 844-459-5786.