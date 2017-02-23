Police ID man wanted in fatal hit and run

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The driver of a BMW who police said ran away from a fiery three-vehicle crash along West Jefferson Boulevard Monday night that killed a couple has been named.

Fort Wayne Police said Thursday that 31-year-old Justin T. Votaw of Fort Wayne was the driver of a BMW that crashed into two other vehicles just after 11 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Jefferson Boulevard on the bridge near Swinney Park. Jonny Tracy, 23, and 24-year-old Alisa Arseneau were killed in the wreckage, their bodies burned beyond recognition from flames.

Three more victims from the other vehicles were taken to a hospital in “stable” condition, police at the scene said. West Jefferson Boulevard was expected closed between the West Central neighborhood and Lindenwood Cemetery for several hours as investigators processed the scene.

It’s not clear yet how the crash happened.

A witness, though, told police a driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash ran from the scene. Police searched through the night and into Tuesday for him.

On Thursday, police said that driver was Votaw. While officers have not found Votaw, a lead investigator told NewsChannel 15 on Thursday that they have communicated with him. Charges have not been filed against Votaw, and the investigation into the crash is active, that investigator said.

Votaw has previous arrests for operating while intoxicated and endangering a person as well as driving while suspended, according to court records.