Mastodons stumble in road loss at Western Illinois

MACOMB, Ill. – The Fort Wayne women’s basketball team was unable to carry its momentum from the first half into the second as the Mastodons fell to league-leading Western Illinois 77-51.

Rachel Rinehart and Anna Lappenküper led the Mastodon scoring attack with 11 points, respectively. Rinehart finished with six rebounds while Lappenküper pulled down five. Selena Lozada finished with 10 points. De’Jour Young led the ‘Dons with eight rebounds and four assists to go along with six points.

Despite an early 10-0 run by the Leathernecks, Fort Wayne hung with them in the first half. Lappenküper hit a half-court buzzer beater to end the first quarter as the ‘Dons trailed by one, 23-22. Both teams went on a six-point run in the second, but Fort Wayne tailed by three at halftime after another buzzer beater, this time by Western Illinois’ Emily Clemens.

Rinehart sank a three-pointer on the first shot attempt of the third quarter, tying the game 35-35. Unfortunately for the Mastodons, WIU responded with a 15-8 run that they were unable to recover from.

On the night, the ‘Dons finished 22-of-58 (37.9%) from the floor, 2-of-15 (13.3%) from three-point range and 5-of-8 (62.5%) at the free throw line.

Fort Wayne’s season will conclude when it travels to IUPUI for a 3 p.m. game on Saturday, February 25.