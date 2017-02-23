Mastodons nipped by IUPUI, fall to 7-8 in Summit League play

INDIANAPOLIS – Despite five Mastodons in double-digits, Fort Wayne men’s basketball fell at IUPUI on Thursday (Feb. 23) evening 83-82 at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

The contest featured a back-and-forth first half with 12 lead changes and three ties. Fort Wayne seemed to be pulling away with four minutes left in the half when they went up by seven points. But IUPUI responded with eight consecutive points to take a 33-32 lead. The clubs went to the half tied at 35.

In the second half, Fort Wayne was up by six points when the game changed on a 13-0 IUPUI run. It gave the Jaguars a seven point advantage with 11:44 remaining. Darrell Combs scored 11 of the 13 points. The ‘Dons never held another lead. Fort Wayne did advance within three points at 82-79, but Mo Evans’ potential game-tying 3-pointer with 12 seconds remaining was off the mark.

Kason Harrell led the way with 19 points. He didn’t miss a shot on the night. He made all six attempts from the floor, including five from beyond the arc. He also made two free throws.

Brent Calhoun totaled 18 points. John Konchar finished with 14 points and nine rebounds. Bryson Scott totaled 12 points. Mo Evans had 11 points and four assists.

His four assists brought his career total to 435, moving into second all-time in program history in the category.

The ‘Dons shot 58.0 percent (29-of-50) from the floor but were doomed by a season-high 23 turnovers.

Fort Wayne falls to 18-11 (7-8 Summit League). The Jaguars improve to 13-16 (7-8 Summit League). The ‘Dons are in action on Saturday (Feb. 25) in the regular season finale at Western Illinois. Note the new start time of 7:30 p.m. CT/8:30 p.m. ET. Half hour later than originally announced.