Man drives over highway median, passenger dies in fatal crash

GARY, Ind. (WANE) – A man drove over a highway median and into another car in a fatal crash that killed one of his passengers and severely injured two others in Gary Thursday morning.

State troopers responded to the crash around 6 a.m. on I-65 at the 261 mile marker, 500 feet south of the intersection of US 20.

An investigation found that a 19-year-old man in a 2001 Honda Civic was driving northbound on I-65 and attempted to make a left turn at the stoplight at US 20. The man instead drove into the turn lane to enter a business, which merges into a raised concrete median divider. After the man’s car became airborn, it struck a 2013 Chevy Malibu driven by a 26-year-old man headed southbound in the left lane of I-65.

As a result of the impact, 3 passengers in the Civic were treated for severe injuries at a nearby hospital, where one of them, a 20-year-old Illinois woman later died. The drivers of both vehicles suffered minor injuries.

Police believe foggy conditions may have contributed to the crash.