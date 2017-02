FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – According to Blake Sebring at WANE-TV’s news-gathering partner The News-Sentinel Komets forward Mike Cazzola is heading to Binghampton of the AHL.

Cazzola, one of the top rookies in the ECHL this season, has netted 20 goals with the Komets to go along with 37 assists. His 37 assists are most among ECHL rookies and his 57 points are second – one behind Toldeo’s Tyson Spink.

The Komets play at the Indy Fuel Friday at 7:35 p.m.