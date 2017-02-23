Komets force overtime but fall to Quad City in shootout

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Kyle Follmer’s third period goal helped force overtime but the Komets could not complete the comeback, falling to visiting Quad City 3-2 in a shootout.

Josh MacDonald scored a goal in the first and second period to stake the Mallards to a 2-0 lead.

Brett Perlini’s 14th goal of the year in the second period cut Quad City’s lead to 2-1 heading into the third.

Follmer’s goal forced overtime, but after a scoreless OT the game went to a shootout. The Komets could not convert any of their five shots. While Pat Nagle stopped Quad City’s first four attempts, Grant Arnold found the net on Quad City’s fifth try, earning the Mallards a 3-2 win.

The Komets are back in action on Friday when the travel to Indy to face the Fuel at 7:35 p.m.