Indiana governor set for 3-day trip to Washington conference

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will be traveling to Washington, D.C., for the three-day National Governors Association conference that starts on Saturday.

The governor’s office says Holcomb will take part in governors association sessions all three days, along with meetings at the White House and with the state’s congressional delegation. Holcomb and his wife, Janet, plan to attend the annual White House reception and dinner for the governors on Sunday.

This will be Holcomb’s first trip to a National Governors Association conference since his November election. He was in Washington the week after he took office for the Jan. 20 inauguration of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, who was Holcomb’s predecessor as governor.