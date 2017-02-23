House passes bill that could give voucher schools a reprieve

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana House approved a bill that could spare some poorly performing charter schools from consequences.

State law currently bars charters that receive bad marks from taking on new students through the state’s voucher program.

But the bill approved Thursday would allow those that score a “D” or “F” grade to request a reprieve from the state board of education if most students show improvement.

Republican Rep. Bob Behning says it would grant needed flexibility to promising schools.

But Democratic Rep. Ed Delaney called it a “dump truck” bill filled with ideas that should be “ignored.”

Delaney said the state’s voucher program was created to help students escape bad schools. He says a reprieve for poor performance undermines that argument.

The measure passed on a 60-32 vote.