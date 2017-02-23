Homestead preps for Pike in 4A state title game

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the second time in three years the Homestead girls basketball team will play for a state championship when they square off with Pike in the 4A title game Saturday night in Indianapolis.

Tip between the Spartans (27-2) and Red Devils (24-3) is set for 8:15 p.m. at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Homestead began the playoffs and the no. 2 team in the 4A state poll, while Pike stood at no. 4.

It is familiar territory for Homestead, as the Spartans fell to Columbus North 62-56 in the title game in 2015. Columbus North was led by McDonald’s All-American and Indiana Miss Basketball Ali Patberg, who now plays at Notre Dame.

