GOP Senate leader: Appointed schools chief effort not dead

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s GOP Senate leader David Long says an effort to make the state schools chief an appointed position instead of elected isn’t over despite its unexpected 23-26 defeat in the Senate this week.

A Senate rule states 26 or more no votes means “that exact language or substantially similar language” cannot be considered again during the session.

Still, the Fort Wayne lawmaker argues substantially changing the House version of the bill — approved 68-29 Monday — would allow the Senate to take it up again.

He cites delaying the effective date or requiring a schools chief appointment to be an Indiana resident as potential amendments. The bill would have to be changed before a floor vote.

Democrats have said the rule is unambiguous and means the proposal should be dead.

