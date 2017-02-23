Founding Matthew 25 doctor retires after 40 years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One of the founding dentists at Matthew 25 Heath and Dental is retiring after 40 years of service.

A surprise party was planned for Dr. James Lawrence Thursday at the clinic. Dr. Lawrence also volunteered in the morning.

Matthew 25 is the only full-time clinic in Allen County that offers medical, dental, vision and hearing services under one roof. The patients at the facility are uninsured and ineligible for Medicaid or Medicare. All patients are low-income and some are homeless.

The clinic was founded in May of 1976 on Clay Street. In January of 1985, the facility moved to the current location at 413 E. Jefferson St., less than a block away from the original site.

A series of expansions continued until the beginning of 2007, according to the clinic’s website.

For more information, visit Matthew 25.