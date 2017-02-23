Building trades pre-apprenticeship program announced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A pre-apprenticeship program that officials hope will pipe building trade talent into the region has been developed.

Building Futures is a robust pre-apprenticeship program. Its goal is to enhance talent pipelines in the building trades in Allen County and eventually throughout northeast Indiana.

Officials including Northeast Indiana Building & Construction Trades Council President Darryl Esterline, Northeast Indiana Works President Edmond C. O’Neal, Ivy Tech Community College Northeast Technology Division Dean Darrel J. Kesler, Questa Education Foundation Executive Director Marc Levy and Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry made the announcement Thursday at the Steel Dynamics Keith E. Busse Technology Center on Ivy Tech’s North Campus.

The program was an effort by Northeast Indiana Works, the region’s workforce development board, along with the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership, the JPMorgan Chase Foundation, the Fort Wayne Urban League, Indiana Plan and WorkOne Northeast.