Ball State looking to become more bike friendly

MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) A Bicycle Master Plan will be unveiled at Ball State University on Wednesday, March 1, where details regarding proposed bike routes and the feasibility of a Muncie-wide bike sharing program will be shown to the public according to a news release from Ball State News.

The recommendations from the Bicycle Master Plan are the result of work by the university and Rundell Ernstberger Associates, a landscape architecture firm in Indianapolis. The two entities began their planning in late 2016 by hosting two open houses where feedback from the campus community was received. An online survey also influenced the decision making process.

“We’ve received some excellent input from students, faculty and the entire Muncie community thus far,” said Jim Lowe, Ball State’s associate vice president for facilities planning and management. “Bicycling must be seen and promoted as an integral part of our transportation system on campus, and future improvements need to provide dedicated safe routes for bicyclists.”

Lowe noted the recently completed Ball State University Campus Master Plan emphasized, among other things, the need to establish a stronger system for bicyclists on campus.

The bicycle master plan also addresses how future cycling planning efforts on campus will tie into citywide initiatives. In 2016, the city of Muncie was designated a Bicycle Friendly Community by the League of American Cyclists.

The master plan unveiling is scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, in the L.A. Pittenger Student Center, Room 310. The meeting is free and open to the public.

For more information, or to participate in the online survey, visit bsu.edu/bikeplan.