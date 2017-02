DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The DeKalb Humane Society has reported someone in the area of Garrett and Altona has poisoned and killed multiple dogs with hamburger soaked in antifreeze.

According to a Facebook post from the organization, there have been five reports of dogs being poisoned thus far.

The Garret Police Department and DeKalb Humane Society did not immediately respond for comment.