Sen. Todd Young attends discussion on opiate crisis in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) U.S. Senator Todd Young attend a roundtable discussion in Fort Wayne on how the federal government can address the opiate crisis in Indiana.

Young met with Allen Superior Court Judge Wendy Davis, members of local enforcement and local health officials inside the Allen County Courthouse Wednesday morning to discuss the opiate epidemic. The group discussed how officials in Allen County are tackling opiate addiction.

Last year, Congress passed landmark opioid legislation that advanced treatment and prevention measures designed to reduce prescription opioid and heroin misuse. The bill allows for drug offenders to receive treatment rather than jail time; expands medication-assisted treatment for those offenders; and ramped up the roll-out of naloxone to first responders and community members, among other details.

In Allen County, the court system drug court has been a model for years, and the Fort Wayne-Allen County Health Department has championed a needle exchange program.

Young told NewsChannel 15 that Allen County is a “real model” for the rest of the state and other areas of the country.