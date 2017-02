FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person. Officers were called to the intersection of East Tillman Road and South Anthony Blvd. around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Fort Wayne Police Dispatch said that one person is in serious condition. Investigators have not released the name or gender of the victims.

NewsChannel 15 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide more information when it becomes available.