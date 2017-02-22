Police arrest two people after finding “spice” ready to be sold

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police arrested two people after finding drugs in a house. Officers served a search warrant at home in the 3600 block of Hanna Street around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.

They found multiple packaged baggies filled with spice ready to be sold along with three guns. Two small children were removed from the home.

Iesha and Steve Bennett were both arrested. Iesha faces charges of maintaining a common nuisance, possession of synthetic narcotic, and two counts of neglect of a dependent. Steve Bennett faces a charge of maintaining a common nuisance and a felony charge of carrying a firearm without a license.