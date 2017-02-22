Officer fires at armed man, police take two into custody

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne police officer fired a shot at a man who refused to drop his gun.

Around 8:00 Wednesday night, police were called to the 2800 block of South Anthony Boulevard on a report of three armed men.

An officer saw the men walking in an alley and they began to run away from him across an empty lot. Another officer pulled up and the men ran back toward the first officer, who told them to put down their guns.

When one refused and continued toward the officer, that officer fired one shot. It did not hit the man.

Two men were taken into custody. The third man is on the loose. Police recovered two of the handguns.