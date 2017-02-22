Indiana Tech’s Gary named WHAC Player of the Year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) announced its award winner for the 2016-17 season and the Indiana Tech women’s basketball team was honored with several recipients.

Junior center Keanna Gary was named the WHAC Newcomer and Player of the Year while fifth-year head coach Jessie Biggs was named Coach of the Year after guiding the Warriors to a second-place finish in the conference with an 18-4 mark and rising to number 17 in the NAIA Coaches’ Top 25 Poll with an overall record of 24-6. It is the first time that the Warriors have won the Player and Coach of the Year as a member of the WHAC while it is the second season in a row (Haley Cook) and fourth overall that Tech has had the Newcomer of the Year.

Gary leads the NAIA in double-doubles with a school-record 21, averaging a team-best 12.4 rebounds per game while pouring in 18 points per game and shooting 59.2% from the floor. Her numbers are even better in conference play with a team-best 19.4 points and 12.6 rebounds per game. She was also named to the conference’s All-Defensive Team as she averages 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.

Joining Gary on the First-Team was Cook, who leads the team in scoring (18.1 ppg), is second in assists (3.6 apg) and shoots 41.9% from the field and 40.3% from three-point range.

Senior guard Taylor Seiss and sophomore forward Kendall Knapke were both named to the Second-Team for their efforts during the regular season. Seiss averaged 12 points and 3 rebounds per game while shooting 43.6% from the floor and 38% from downtown while Knapke chipped in 11.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 1 block per game and shoots 48.2% from the floor and 47.4% from three-point territory.

It is the third time in her career Seiss has been named to an All-Conference Team (HM, 2014-15, First-Team, 2015-16) while Knapke was a member of the All-Freshman Team last season.

Cook was named to the All-Academic Team as well and was joined by seniors Jessica Silva and Sarah White, while sophomore point guard Bella Lozano-Dobbs was named to the Champions of Character Team.

Tech continues its season on Wednesday night as they host Concordia in the quarterfinals of the WHAC Tournament. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. from the Schaefer Center.