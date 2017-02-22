Indiana Tech rallies to advance in WHAC Tournament

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The No. 17-ranked and second-seeded Indiana Tech women’s basketball team overcame a 14-point second half deficit to advance to the semifinals of the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) Tournament with a 72-68 victory over seventh-seeded Concordia on Wednesday night at the Schaefer Center.

Trailing by 14 with 5:33 remaining in the third quarter, the Warriors would start their comeback methodically with a quick 7-0 run to cut the deficit to 46-39 with 3:51 remaining in the period. A 6-0 spurt after a pair of Cardinals free throws would tie the game at 47 as Taylor Seiss found Rachel Bell free underneath for the easy layup, and while Concordia would end the quarter leading 50-49, the momentum was swinging its way back to the hosts.

On a night in which they struggled to find their shot, Tech would save its best effort for the final 10 minutes of the game as they went 8-14 (57.1%) from the floor while limiting Cardinals to just 5-16 (3.13%) from the floor and just 3-9 (33.3%) from three-point range.

A triple from Chase Bauer would put the visitors up 53-51 with 9:14 left in the game, but the Orange and Black would go on a 15-5 run over the next seven minutes to take a 68-58 advantage with two minutes to go. Concordia would cut the deficit to three twice in the final 1:45 of the game, but the Warriors would go 4-4 from the free throw line in the last 11 seconds to ice the game and come away with the hard-fought win.

Seiss would led the team with 21 points while Haley Cook added 16 points and seven rebounds. Kendall Knapke chipped in 13 points, nine rebounds, six assists and four blocks, while Keanna Gary recorded her 22nd double-double of the season with 11 points and a game-high 17 rebounds. Bell would tie her season-high in points with six while Sarah White added five points, five rebounds off the bench to help spark the comeback.

Tech (25-6) continues its journey in the WHAC Tournament on Saturday as they host number-four seed and No. 22-ranked Siena Heights. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. from the Schaefer Center.