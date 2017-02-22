Group rallies for Donnelly to confirm Gorsuch

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Dozens gathered outside Senator Joe Donnelly’s office in Fort Wayne Tuesday, asking him to confirm the Supreme Court nominee. The group included the Allen County Right to Life, U.S. Representative Todd Rokita and other pro-life advocates from the Susan B. Anthony List.

They want Donnelly (IN-D) to support Neil Gorsuch, the president’s pick for Justice of the Supreme Court. Supporters say they’re hopeful Gorsuch will have the opportunity to influence court cases surrounding Roe v. Wade.

Several other demonstrators Tuesday voiced their opposition of President Trump’s pick. They held up pro-life and pro-Planned Parenthood signs down the sidewalk from the Gorsuch rally.