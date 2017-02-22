Family, friends identify victims of fatal crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Family and friends are identifying the victims of Monday night’s fatal car crash on Jefferson Blvd. as 23-year-old Jonny Tracy and 24-year-old Alisa Arseneau.

Fort Wayne Police responded to crash just after 11 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Jefferson Blvd on the bridge near Swinney Park. Upon arrival they found a vehicle engulfed in flames. Firefighters put out the fire and found two victims inside the vehicle. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Those close to Jonny and Alisa said the two were inseparable. Longtime friend of Arseneau’s, Miquela Gephart, said two had been dating for a year and a half. She said they lived together and they worked together. She said she was not surprised to hear the two were together that tragic night.

Gephart said both Arseneau and Tracy grew up in LaGrange. The two only decided to start dating within the last couple of years. She said during the time of their death they both worked at Texas Roadhouse in Fort Wayne.

According to Gephart, Arseneau was the oldest of four siblings while Tracy was the youngest of three, Gephart said. Tracy was in the U.S. Army and loved cars, she said.

Another friend Kaitlyn Williams described Arseneau as a “free spirit who always had room for more animals.” She studied at IPFW for a short time then went on to Ball State where she studied Zoology. Williams said Arseneau’s beauty on the outside was a true reflection of her internal beauty.

The Allen County Coroners office still hasn’t confirmed the names of the victims. According to Michael Burris, Chief Investigator with the Allen County Coroner’s Office, due to ‘significant thermal damage to the bodies,” visual identification during the autopsies was not possible and other means are being used.