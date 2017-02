FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Kegan Comer scored a team-best 18 points to lead Saint Francis to a 68-56 victory over Mount Vernon Nazarene in the first round of Crossroads League Tournament play Wednesday night at the Hutzell Center.

Connor Lautzenhiser added 14 for the Cougars while Kyle Sovine netted 10.

USF will travel to Indiana Wesleyan for the semifinals on Saturday at 3 p.m.