Car drives through building on Crescent Ave., knocks out power

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Crescent Avenue is closed near East State Boulevard after a car drove through a building early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 12:12 a.m. at 2329 Crescent Avenue. A car drove through the front of the old Lanternier Vesey Flowers shop.

The driver was headed north on Crescent when he failed to negotiate the curve and struck a utility police before driving through the building, according to police. Officers on scene said speed is a likely factor in the crash.

Once the vehicle exited the north side of the building it slammed into a parked trolly.

The flower shop is no longer in business but now houses Fine Line Limo. The vehicle struck the side of the trolly, but narrowly missed crashing into a stretch limousine.

The driver was trapped in the car for several minutes before being extricated by Fort Wayne firefighters. The driver, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Debris from the crash was scattered for dozens of feet near the building. A large utility pole snapped about 25 feet from the ground.

Power was knocked out for several blocks. Utility crews from Indiana Michigan Power are on scene making repairs, but estimates on power restoration and completed repairs are pegged to be complete between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesday. Indiana Michigan Power’s Outage Map showed 211 customers without power as of 2 a.m. The website shows an estimated restoration time of 9 a.m.

Utility workers needed to cut power from several other lines to safely work. As a result, traffic lights at East State and Crescent are not functioning. Temporary stop signs have been put up at the intersection and Crescent Avenue will remain closed between East State and Lynn Avenue.