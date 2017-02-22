‘American Sniper’ widow to speak at Erin’s House breakfast

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Taya Kyle, the widow of famed U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle, will be the featured speaker at the annual Common Bond breakfast to benefit Erin’s House for Grieving Children.

The breakfast will be held Tuesday, May 16 at the Memorial Coliseum.

Chris Kyle served four tours in the Iraq War and was honored with a Silver Star Medal among other awards before being honorably discharged in 2009. He was killed by a former Marine with PTSD at a shooting range near his Texas home in 2013.

Chris Kyle’s – and Taya’s – story was told in the major motion picture “American Sniper,” directed by Clint Eastwood and starring Bradley Cooper and Sienna Miller.

Since, Taya Kyle has been a voice for military veterans and families struggling with the effects of war. Her book “American Wife” details her private journey during her husband’s tours of duty and the impact of them, along with the ways the Kyles embraced love, family, faith, grief, resilience and purpose. Taya Kyle also regularly speaks to audiences across the country about her late husband’s military accomplishments and the challenges that face veterans and their families at home.

Tickets for the breakfast are available now through the Erin’s House website or by phone at (260) 423-2466. Cost is $100.