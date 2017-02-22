2/22 High School Hockey Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Leo blanked the Fort Wayne Bruins while Summit City topped Homestead to open the city playoffs on the ice Wednesday night.
League playoffs opening round
Leo 5, Fort Wayne Bruins 0
Leo: Decker 3, Leedy, Byler. Saves: Baumert 14
FWB: Saves: Weiks 26
Summit City 9, Homestead 1, final
SC: Hacker, Ryan, Fitzgerald 4, Lambert 3. Saves: McKinnon 13, Barcelona 6
Homestead: Hoy. Saves: Strubing 31
Saturday Semi-Finals
Carroll vs Summit City, 5:30 pm
Bishop Dwenger vs Leo, 7:30 pm
The championship game and awards will be Wednesday March 1st at 7:00 pm.
State Tournament first weekend March 3rd-5th @ Fishers and Indianapolis.