2/22 High School Hockey Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Leo blanked the Fort Wayne Bruins while Summit City topped Homestead to open the city playoffs on the ice Wednesday night.

League playoffs opening round

Leo 5, Fort Wayne Bruins 0

Leo: Decker 3, Leedy, Byler. Saves: Baumert 14

FWB: Saves: Weiks 26

Summit City 9, Homestead 1, final

SC: Hacker, Ryan, Fitzgerald 4, Lambert 3. Saves: McKinnon 13, Barcelona 6

Homestead: Hoy. Saves: Strubing 31

Saturday Semi-Finals

Carroll vs Summit City, 5:30 pm

Bishop Dwenger vs Leo, 7:30 pm

The championship game and awards will be Wednesday March 1st at 7:00 pm.

State Tournament first weekend March 3rd-5th @ Fishers and Indianapolis.