FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – All season it was Bankers Life or bust for the Homestead girls basketball team. The Lady Spartans achieved that goal punching their tickets to the 4A state championship.

Homestead defeated Northridge 63-40 at the Crown Point semi-state.

This is Homestead’s second trip to state in three years. The Spartans will play Pike in the state championship game at around 8:15PM on Saturday.