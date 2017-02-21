Szydlowski back with Komets after AHL stint

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced Tuesday that right winger Shawn Szydlowski has returned to Fort Wayne after a seven-game stint in the AHL with the Cleveland Monsters. Szydlowski scored his first AHL goal and added two penalty minutes since his call-up on Jan. 11.

Szydlowski led the Komets with 21 goals, 28 assists and 49 points and was named the 2017 ECHL All-Star team captain and starter prior to signing his AHL PTO with Cleveland.

The St. Clair Shores, Michigan native was Fort Wayne’s scoring leader and MVP the past two seasons. 2016-17 is Szydlowski’s fourth year with the Komets and seventh season as a pro.

Busy week ahead— The Komets will host Quad City Wednesday night at 7:30 before traveling to Indy Friday for a 7:35pm faceoff. Saturday the Komets return home to host Wichita at 7:30pm and Wheeling visits Sunday at 5pm.