SILVER ALERT: Police Search for Man Believed to be in Danger

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WANE) Police across the state are looking for a man they believe to be in danger.

87-year-old Bruce Mater was last seen around 4 p.m. Tuesday in Jeffersonville. Police said he’s 6 feet 1 inches tall, 189 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Mater was last seen wearing a light green shirt, unknown pants, and black loafers. Mater is believed to be driving a Green 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis with Indiana plate 385BAU.

Officers said that he may be disoriented and require medical assistance.

If anyone has any information on where Bruce Mater might be, contact the Jeffersonville Police Department by calling 812-246-6996 or 911.