FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Second-seeded Saint Francis had little trouble with seventh-seeded Bethel in the first round of the Crossroads League Tournament as the Cougars advanced with a 80-63 win on Tuesday night.

The Cougars will now host Huntington in the semifinals on Friday as the Foresters upset third-seeded Indiana Wesleyan in the first round.

USF was led by Kara Gerka with 27 points while Lauren McBryar added 14.

The Cougars improve to 17-14 overall this season.