Police to provide update Wednesday on double homicide investigation

DELPHI, Ind. (WANE) A news conference has been scheduled for Wednesday at 10 a.m. where law enforcement officials will provide an update on the investigation into the killings of two girls whose bodies were found on Valentine’s Day near the town of Delphi which is about 20 miles northeast of Lafayette.

Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, had been dropped off to go hiking on a trail system on February 13. When they didn’t show up when family members returned to pick them up, police were notified and a search began. Their bodies were found the following day about a quarter of a mile from an abandoned railroad bridge that’s part of the trail system.

Police on Sunday named a man seen in a photo on the trail at about the same time the girls were dropped off as a “main suspect” in the deaths.

While the deaths have been ruled a double homicide, not much more information has been provided by authorities.

On Monday police informed WLFI-TV that the search for the man has been expanded, since he has not come forward since the photograph was made public.

“We want people who may have seen somebody walking, that may have picked up a hitchhiker, that may have seen a hitchhiker around that afternoon,” said Sgt. Kim Riley of the Indiana State Police.

Funeral services for both of the girls were held Sunday.