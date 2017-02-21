Police investigate report of armed bank robbery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Salin Bank located at 9835 Lima Road near the Northbrook Boulevard intersection south of Dupont Road early Tuesday afternoon.

The call came in at 1:57 p.m. according to dispatchers and so far information is limited. It’s not known if any customers were in the bank at the time and there’s no word on possible suspects.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.