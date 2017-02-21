Man wrestles with Brownsburg police, shot

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WANE) An Illinois man was shot while wrestling officers during a traffic stop in Brownsburg, Monday night.

According to an Indiana State Police report, officers were called to an incident involving a person pointing a gun at another.

Three people involved in the incident left before police arrived. They were pulled over a short time later.

During the traffic stop, a physical altercation with one man in the car, Julio Serrano of Illinois, resulted in an officer using a taser.

The 28-year old was then shot once in the torso by police. He was taken to the hospital and into surgery.

A female in the car, Brittani Greibahn, ran from the scene and is the focus of a police search. Another man in the car, 31-year old Marek Mikolajczyz was arrested.

The incident is under investigation.