Frank Beamer to speak at Jason Baker’s coaches clinch

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Legendary football coach Frank Beamer will be the keynote speaker March 18 at Jason Baker’s annual Pro Football Mini Camp coaches clinic at Wayne High School.

Baker, a Wayne High School graduate, made the announcement Tuesday afternoon at his alma mater. The clinic will also feature breakout sessions with IU’s coaching staff.

Beamer is best known for his time as Virginia Tech’s head coach, where he led the Hokies to 238 wins over 29 seasons.

In 35 years as a head coach in college Beamer’s teams went 280-144-4.

The coaches clinch serves as a lead-in to Baker’s annual mini-camp for sixth, seventh, and eighth grade boys. The ninth-annual camp is slated for May 20 & 21 at Wayne.