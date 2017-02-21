Former Grant Co. Treasurer’s Office worker arrested for theft

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Police have arrested the former Chief Deputy of the Grant County Treasurer’s Office on several charges, including theft.

Peggy Dickerson, 54, of Fairmount, was booked into the Grant County Jail on Tuesday.

An investigation began in November of 2015 when Grant County Treasurer Sarah Melford told police her office noticed suspicious transactions to several different tax records. Shortly after Dickerson resigned, it was determined that more than $13,000 was missing.

Police said the thefts occurred in 2015 and 2016.