Body found near LaGrange County lake

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A body was found in a channel near a public access site of a northwest LaGrange County lake Monday afternoon.

According to a release from the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department, around 3:30 p.m. Monday, the LaGrange County Communications Center received a 911 call from someone who reportedly spotted a body in a channel near the public access site of Stone Lake. The lake sits just south of the Indiana-Michigan border near the Indiana Toll Road.

Detectives and deputies arrived and confirmed a dead person was found. Investigators, along with Indiana State Police and Department of Natural Resources officials, were at the scene until 8 p.m., police said.

It’s not clear yet who the person was or how they died. Police would not release any other information other than to say “this investigation is very active and ongoing.”