3Rivers FCU spend Presidents Day volunteering

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) More than 200 3Rivers Federal Credit Union employees spent their day off helping nearly 20 area non-profits. For the past three years, the credit union has done community service on the holiday.

“We are proud of the impact 3Rivers has had on our members and communities we serve,” said Don Cates, President and CEO. “As a member-owned cooperative, we feel our team’s volunteerism today and throughout the year is a commitment to the credit union philosophy of people helping people.”

One group helped make treats for incoming animals at Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control. Team members helped at the following other organizations:

ACPSCA

Community Harvest Food Bank

Junior Achievement

Mad Anthony Children’s Hope House

The Fort Wayne Ballet

East Wayne Street Center

Black Pine Animal Sanctuary

Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo

Hope for Danimals

The Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry

Fort Wayne Youtheatre

The American Society for Suicide Prevention

The Whitley County Human Society

Science Central

Kendallville Food Pantry

Kendallville Chamber of Commerce

Erin’s House for Grieving Children

Camp Red Cedar

Summit Equestrian Center

The branches were closed for Monday’s holiday.