3Rivers FCU spend Presidents Day volunteering

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) More than 200 3Rivers Federal Credit Union employees spent their day off helping nearly 20 area non-profits. For the past three years, the credit union has done community service on the holiday.
“We are proud of the impact 3Rivers has had on our members and communities we serve,” said Don Cates, President and CEO. “As a member-owned cooperative, we feel our team’s volunteerism today and throughout the year is a commitment to the credit union philosophy of people helping people.”
One group helped make treats for incoming animals at Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control. Team members helped at the following other organizations:
- ACPSCA
- Community Harvest Food Bank
- Junior Achievement
- Mad Anthony Children’s Hope House
- The Fort Wayne Ballet
- East Wayne Street Center
- Black Pine Animal Sanctuary
- Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo
- Hope for Danimals
- The Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry
- Fort Wayne Youtheatre
- The American Society for Suicide Prevention
- The Whitley County Human Society
- Science Central
- Kendallville Food Pantry
- Kendallville Chamber of Commerce
- Erin’s House for Grieving Children
- Camp Red Cedar
- Summit Equestrian Center
The branches were closed for Monday’s holiday.