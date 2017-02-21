2/21 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

IHSAA Basketball

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L        Pts    Prv
  1.  Ft.  Wayne  North  (7)      21-1      186    2     
2.  New  Albany  (2)                20-3      172    3
3.  Logansport                        22-1      137    4
4.  Warren  Central                18-2      135    1
5.  Carmel                                17-4      106    10
6.  McCutcheon  (1)                20-2      103    7
7.  Indpls  N.  Central          19-4      94      5
8.  Castle                                19-3      63      8
9.  Floyd  Central                  18-3      50      NR
10.  Crown  Point                      18-3      31      NR
Others receiving votes:
Homestead 29. Hamilton Southeastern 26. Connersville 25. Indpls Ben Davis 24. Ft. Wayne Snider 7. Indpls Pike 6. Valparaiso 6.
Class 3A
W-L        Pts    Prv
1.  Culver  Academy  (4)          17-2      171    2
2.  NorthWood  (4)                    19-2      157    4
3.  Brownstown                          20-2      143    1
4.  Indianapolis  Attucks      16-4      123    5
5.  Twin  Lakes                          18-3      110    3
(tie)  Ev.  Bosse  (1)                13-7      110    8
7.  Griffith                              18-3      95      6
8.  Tri-West                              18-3      87      10
9.  Salem                                    18-2      64      9
10.  Indpls  Manual  (1)            14-6      53      NR
Others receiving votes:
Andrean 47. Ft. Wayne Luers 26. Indpls Park Tudor 14.
Class 2A
W-L        Pts    Prv
1.  Providence  (9)                19-2      194    2
2.  Barr-Reeve  (1)                20-2      168    3
3.  Oak  Hill                            17-3      156    1
4.  Northeastern                    18-4      136    5
5.  Indpls  Broad  Ripple      16-4      95      4
6.  Indpls  Howe                      16-7      87      7
7.  Linton-Stockton              18-4      84      6
8.  Southwood                          16-4      60      9
9.  Henryville                        18-5      40      8
10.  Wapahani                            15-4      37      NR
Others receiving votes:
Shenandoah 37. Monroe Central 35. Cloverdale 20. Eastside 15. Crawford Co. 9. Lapel 8. Gary Roosevelt 7. Frankton 6. Westview 6.
Class A
W-L      Pts    Prv
1.  Lafayette  Catholic  (6)      16-5    188    1
2.  Tri-County  (2)                      20-2    158    2
3.  Tindley  (2)                            15-5    155    3
4.  Oldenburg                                19-2    133    T4
5.  Clinton  Prairie                    18-3    132    T4
6.  Wood  Memorial                        16-5    116    6
  7.  Ft.  Wayne  Blackhawk            14-9    70      9 
8.  Oregon-Davis                          17-5    67      8
9.  S.  Newton                                16-5    58      NR
10.  Bethesda  Christian              17-4    30      NR
(tie)  Lakewood  Park                    14-6    30      NR 
Others receiving votes:
Indpls Arlington 18. Pioneer 14. Loogootee 12. Gary 21st Century 7. New Washington 6. W. Washington 6.

