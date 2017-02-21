2/21 High School Basketball Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 4A No. 1 North Side falls in dramatic fashion to South Bend Riley, 74-73.

Wildcats’ Damezi Anderson Jr. scored a game-high 28 points.

Jaylen Butz accounted for 26 points for the Legends. North Side’s Davontae Kinnie and Keion Brooks Jr. were also in double figures as they added in 16 points apiece.

Bishop Dwenger pulled off the convincing upset of 1A No. 10 Lakewood Park on Tuesday night, 83-45.

Senior Campbell Donovan led the way for the Saints with 20 points and John Henry Reith added 12 for Bishop Dwenger.

Keegan Fetters scored 12 points for the Panthers.

BOYS: NORTH SIDE 73 SOUTH BEND RILEY 74 (F)

BOYS: LAKEWOOD PARK 45 BISHOP DWENGER 83 (F)

BOYS: CANTERBURY 52 WAYNE 57 (F)

BOYS: HOMESTEAD 70 DEKALB 48 (F)

BOYS: NORTHFIELD 28 HUNTINGTON NORTH 58 (F)

BOYS: ANGOLA 54 EAST NOBLE 50 (F)

BOYS: BETHANY CHRISTIAN 38 CENTRAL NOBLE 59 (F)

BOYS: EASTERN 41 WABASH 53 (F)

BOYS: EASTSIDE 51 WAWASEE 46 (F)

BOYS: CONCORDIA 37 NORWELL 49 (F)

BOYS: FREMONT 50 WESTVIEW 60 (F)

BOYS: HERITAGE 35 PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 27 (F)

BOYS: LAKELAND CHRISTIAN 68 HOWE 34 (F)

BOYS: NEW HAVEN 60 BLUFFTON 45 (F)

BOYS: NORTHWOOD 71 MANCHESTER 27 (F)

BOYS: PARKWAY (OHIO) 46 ADAMS CENTRAL 50 (F)

BOYS: SOUTH ADAMS 59 WINCHESTER 84 (F)

BOYS: SOUTHWOOD 64 EASTBROOK 53 (F)

BOYS: WES-DEL 50 SOUTHERN WELLS 66 (F)

BOYS: WEST NOBLE 59 GOSHEN 71 (F)