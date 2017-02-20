Trine’s Dawson named MIAA Player of the Week

Trine’s Brandi Dawson has been named the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for the second time this season, the conference announced Monday.

Dawson (Garrett, Ind./Garrett) averaged 18.5 points per game last week to help the Thunder win its first ever MIAA title. The sophomore shot 65.2 percent from the field on the week and was perfect at the free-throw line.

In Trine’s 70-53 victory over No. 8 Hope, Dawson totaled 21 points and shot 53.5 percent from the field. She notched four rebounds and stole the ball three times. Dawson led the team with eight points in the first quarter to give the Thunder a comfortable lead that it held through the remainder of the game.

Dawson hit 7-of-8 from the field in Trine’s 87-42 win at Alma on Wednesday. She scored 16 points in just 20 minutes.

Dawson is fourth in the MIAA with 15.9 points per game and ranks second in field goal percentage at 55.9. She leads the MIAA with a 58.6 field goal percentage against conference opponents.

No. 22 Trine finishes the regular season with a 22-2 overall record, which is its highest win total since it had 24 during the 1996-97 season. The Thunder also finished 15-1 against MIAA foes.

The Thunder will play host to the MIAA tournament this weekend as the No. 1 seed in the conference. Trine will face fourth-seeded Albion on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. in Hershey Hall. Second-seeded Hope will take on the third seed, Calvin, in the first game at 5:30 p.m.