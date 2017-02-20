Three Rivers bottles first batch of legal bourbon made in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Last Tuesday, Three Rivers Distilling Company bottled the first batch of legal bourbon ever made in Fort Wayne.

For the bourbon, the distillery uses an extensive aging process to produce what they call a “very mellow and smooth early bourbon,” according to a Facebook post.

Aaron Pence, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Three Rivers said the bourbon has not yet hit the Fort Wayne market, but should later this week.

Three Rivers is northeast Indiana’s first distillery since the Prohibition-era. The distillery also bottles vodka, gin, two varieties of rum, and un-aged whiskey.

