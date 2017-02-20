Slain Carroll Co. teens laid to rest Sunday

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) – Abigail Williams and Liberty German were laid to rest on Sunday afternoon.

The teenage girls’ bodies were found off the Delphi Historic Trails last week.

The Delphi community shifted their focus from the ongoing investigation to remember both of the teenagers’ legacies and lasting impression on their hearts.

Libby German’s funeral was held at United Methodist Church at 2 p.m. Hundreds were in attendance, including several police officers. The service ended around 3:30 p.m. German was laid to rest at I.O.O.F Memorial Gardens in Pittsburg, Indiana.

Cathleen Hagans with Jazzy Limousine Services spoke with 24-Hour News 8 at the funeral. The company is based out of Indianapolis but Hagans said when they heard about the tragedy they knew they had to do something.

“Owner of Jazzy Limo, Steven Corn, called down here when he heard about what happened and volunteered the use of two of his limos for the funeral,” Hagans said.

Though Hagans didn’t know German or Williams personally, the tragedy struck a nerve. “I’m a mother, I just can’t imagine losing a child.”

The same can be said for many in Delphi and surrounding communities. Several riding groups gathered in downtown Delphi, including the Lafayette Truck Squad. They came to raise money for the victims families.

“The event today is just an example of the little bit you can give back,” said Paul Buckles, one of the riders contributing to the fundraiser. “It’s not going to return the kids but we just want the parents to know they’re not alone.”

A Hispanic group also gathered Sunday morning from 9-11:30 a.m. to raise money. They dropped off the funds at United Methodist Church where Libby’s services were held.

Abigail Williams’ funeral service and final resting place was kept private. Abbott Funeral Home managed her affairs.