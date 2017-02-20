Purdue’s Andrews named Big Ten Pitcher of Week

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Tanner Andrews’ stellar opening day start in which he struck out a career-high nine over seven innings has earned the junior Big Ten Pitcher of the Week honors for the first time.

Andrews dominated Texas State at Bobcat Ballpark, surrendering only one walk and two hits over seven innings of one-run ball. He led the Boilermakers to their first season-opening win since 2013 with the longest opening day start by a Purdue pitcher since Jay Buente worked eight innings of one-run ball, striking out 11, in 2006 at Louisiana-Lafayette. Buente was drafted later that year and went on to make it to the big leagues with the Marlins.

Andrews is Purdue’s first Big Ten Pitcher of the Week honoree since Joe Haase was recognized for a complete-game shutout of Michigan in May 2012. That was the opening game of the final series in the history of Lambert Field, a memorable weekend highlighted by the Boilermakers clinching the Big Ten title the following day.

A junior right-hander from Rochester, Indiana, Andrews retired 21 of the 24 batters he faced in San Marcos, including the first 10 in a row and 20 of the first 21. The only run he allowed came on a solo homer in the fourth inning. He did not have to pitch from the stretch until there were two outs in the seventh inning. Sixty of the 91 pitches he threw were strikes. He struck out five his first time through the Texas State lineup and recorded a pair of Ks in three different innings.

Led by Andrews, the Boilermakers were victorious in their first game under new head coach Mark Wasikowski. They ended up splitting the four-game series.