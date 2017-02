FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Two people are dead after a three car crash on Jefferson Blvd. Officers were called to the scene around 11 p.m. Monday.

Police don’t know what caused the crash and haven’t released the names of the victims. Jefferson Blvd. is closed from Illinois Road to Lindenwood Avenue while crews investigate the accident.

NewsChannel 15 has a crew on the scene. More information will be provided when it becomes available.