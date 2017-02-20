Northrop grad Brockhouse named MAC West Pitcher of the Week

MAC Baseball East Division Pitcher of the Week

2016 All-American and 2017 Preseason All-American Eli Kraus shined in the Friday night ace spotlight to start the 2017 season. The junior lefty threw 7.0 innings of two-hit baseball with eight strikeouts. He did not give up a hit until the 4th inning against the Bruins to win his first game of the young season. Batters hit just .087 against him while he also recorded the season’s first shutout.

MAC Baseball East Division Player of the Week

Michael Klein, Ohio, INF/RHP

R-Jr., Highlands Ranch, Colo. (Mountain Vista)

Klein put together a huge weekend for the Ohio baseball team (3-1) to help the Bobcats come away victorious in three of four games in Lexington, S.C. Klein led the team in batting average (.400), slugging percentage (.867), hits (6), home runs (2), RBIs (5) and total bases (13). He also scored three runs, walked twice and posted an on-base percentage of .471. Klein went 3-for-3 with a three-run home run to help Ohio thump La Salle, 10-2, in the 2017 season opener last Friday (Feb. 17). The following day against the Explorers, he went 3-for-5 with a double and his second home run in as many days a 15-4 victory for the Bobcats. Klein also got the start on the mound on Sunday (Feb. 19) in a 4-0 shutout of Butler. He tossed the first four scoreless frames, striking out five.

MAC Baseball West Division Pitcher of the Week

Colin Brockhouse, Ball State

RHP, Junior, Fort Wayne, Ind. (Northrop)

Brockhouse equaled a personal high with eight strikeouts in the win over No. 22 Maryland. He came out of the bullpen in a bases loaded jam in the fifth inning and did not allow a run. Brockhouse pitched the final 4.1 innings in the win over the Terrapins and only allowed on hit.