Motorcyclist hits deer, airlifted to hospital

WHITLEY CO., Ind. (WANE) A driver suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle crash just outside Columbia City Sunday night.

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department and Columbia Township Fire Department responded to the crash at about 8 p.m. at State Road 9 and Wildwood Road. The motorcycle driver struck a deer at the location.

The motorcyclist was treated at the scene and airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital with head, chest and arm injuries. Officials weren’t able to give a condition on the driver.

The crash is still under investigation.